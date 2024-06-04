Blame Game In Sri Lanka Camp After Defeat Against South Africa, Captain Wanindu Hasaranga Slam ICC For Unfair Scheduling

In the opening clash of Group D at the T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka's roaring Lions were tamed by South Africa's fearsome Proteas on the unpredictable pitches of New York. The 6-wicket defeat was compounded by the logistical turmoil the Sri Lankan squad has endured, hopping across four different venues in the United States for their first round matches.

Unfair Scheduling Woes



"It's really unfair for us," veteran spinner Maheesh Theekshana lamented after the loss. The hectic travel schedule saw the team wait 8 hours at the Miami airport before an overnight flight, arriving just hours before their World Cup opener against the formidable South Africans.



Captain Wanindu Hasaranga echoed the concerns, "We can't say that [the scheduling] didn't affect our performance. All four games in four different venues is really hard. We don't know the conditions in Dallas or Florida yet."



Toss Gamble on Tough Pitch



Unsure of the pitch conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Hasaranga rolled the dice at the toss, opting to bat first and backing his bowling attack to defend a total. However, the two-paced surface proved highly challenging.



"We thought we could set a good score and let our bowlers go to work, as that's been our strength recently," the captain explained. "But the target of 77 was just not enough in the end."

Though the pacers gave a gritty effort, the modest total ultimately proved inadequate against South Africa's deep batting lineup.



Spinning Surprises



One surprising selection raised eyebrows, as the experienced Dushmantha Chameera was overlooked for young Nuwan Thushara. Hasaranga revealed the IPL performances influenced the choice: "Nuwan had 5 wickets in his last T20I, and joined us after the IPL, while Chameera didn't play there recently."



The varied bounce posed problems, but Sri Lanka's spin trio of Hasaranga, Theekshana and Jayawickrama created some nervy moments before South Africa steadied the chase.



Second Life in Dallas



Though the Lions stumbled out of the gate, all is not lost yet in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka gets another chance to roar when they take on Bangladesh this Saturday in Dallas.



Hasaranga vowed his men will regroup and learn from this early setback. "We identified where we went wrong today," he stated. "We'll need to adjust quicker to the conditions and put our best game forward against Bangladesh."



With their fearsome bowling attack, guided by seasoned veterans like Theekshana, Sri Lanka undoubtedly possesses the talent to recover from this early tournament hiccup. But avoiding another logistical nightmare may prove just as vital to steadying their World Cup campaign.