As Team India gears up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, star cricketer Virat Kohli became the first among the Indian squad to arrive in Perth. The 36-year-old veteran was spotted at the airport on Sunday night, accompanied by his family, and is expected to hit the ground running in preparation for the challenging five-match Test series against Australia.

Indian Team Arrives in Batches

Due to the size of the squad and logistical considerations, the Indian contingent is traveling to Australia in two batches. The first group of players, including Shubman Gill, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mohammad Siraj, departed alongside the coaching staff, while the second batch is set to fly out today. The Indian team's training sessions are scheduled to start at the WACA ground on Tuesday, with the venue under lockdown to ensure privacy and focused preparation.

Kohli Prioritizes Family’s Privacy

Before departing, Kohli was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, accompanied by his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akaay. Despite the media presence, Kohli politely requested that no photographs be taken of Anushka and their kids, stressing their desire for privacy. However, he graciously posed for a few pictures himself before heading inside.

Uncertainty Looms Over Rohit Sharma’s Participation

While Kohli is already on Australian soil, the Indian squad faces uncertainty surrounding their captain, Rohit Sharma. According to head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rohit did not travel with the team and may stay back in India to attend to personal commitments, including the birth of his second child. This development leaves Rohit’s participation in the first Test in doubt.

In the absence of Rohit, it has been confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will assume the captaincy for the opening Test in Perth if needed. Bumrah’s previous leadership stints have impressed the team management, and he will be expected to guide the team through a challenging series opener if required.

Gambhir Backs Senior Players Amid Criticism

Ahead of the series, Gambhir addressed the media during a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai. He expressed full confidence in the abilities of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have recently come under scrutiny. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had earlier remarked that Kohli’s form has not been up to the mark, noting that any other player would not have retained his spot in the team after scoring only two hundreds in the past five years.

Gambhir was quick to dismiss Ponting’s critique, stating, “What Ponting says does not concern us. Kohli and Rohit are tough competitors who have done incredible things for Indian cricket. They have a lot more to contribute, and we have no doubts about their abilities to deliver on the big stage.”

Kohli Looks to Regain Form

For Kohli, this series against Australia presents an opportunity to silence his critics and get back to his best. Despite a relatively quiet home Test series against New Zealand, Kohli remains a formidable presence, especially on Australian soil where he has previously delivered memorable performances. The spotlight will be on him to lead from the front and set the tone for India’s campaign as they seek to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

High Stakes in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The stakes are higher than ever in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India's qualification for the WTC final hanging in the balance. To secure their spot, India needs to win at least four out of the five Tests against Australia. Gambhir is optimistic that the squad is well-prepared, combining seasoned campaigners with fresh talent eager to prove their mettle on one of the toughest tours in world cricket.

With the first Test set to begin on November 22 at Perth Stadium, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling series between two cricketing giants. The coming days of intense practice and preparation will be crucial for India as they look to start the tour on a high note amidst all the uncertainties.