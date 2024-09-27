Glenn Maxwell Highlights The Importance Of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series

Australia’s explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that the spin pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will dictate the result of matches in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Indian team will take part in a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning from November 22.

The pair of Ashwin and Jadeja have been the driving force for the Indian team in the red ball format, winning a lot of matches for their side.

"I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we've faced consistently, and the battles we've had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game," Maxwell told Star Sports.

Currently, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been taking part in the Test series against Bangladesh where the duo performed brilliantly in the first match, helping India win the game in Chennai against the visitors. R Ashwin collected a terrific hundred and also scalped a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja made 86 and scalped five wickets across two innings.

“If we play well against those two (Ashwin, Jadeja), we'll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they've had a field day and run through us. Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age,” he added.

The Australian all-rounder also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah as he lauded the pacer for his outstanding journey.

“And probably, more recently, Jasprit Bumrah. I was there in his first year of the IPL in 2013 at Mumbai and pretty much faced him every day in the nets. To see him evolve from a young, untapped talent to what he is now—the probably best bowler across all three formats—is a pretty amazing story,” he said.