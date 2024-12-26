Virat Kohli’s Fiery ‘Has Ke Baat Nahi Karna’ Command To Siraj Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 - Watch

The opening day of the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was filled with drama, fiery exchanges, and tactical brilliance. Leading the charge was Virat Kohli, whose intense on-field demeanor captured headlines, underscoring why he remains a key figure in Indian cricket.

Kohli to Siraj: "Has ke baat nahi karna"

Early in the day, the stump microphone captured Kohli instructing pacer Mohammed Siraj in Hindi: “Has ke baat nahi karna inse” (Don’t talk to them laughingly). The directive came as Siraj engaged in a friendly chat with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne. Kohli’s clear intent was to maintain the competitive edge and avoid giving the opposition any psychological advantage.

This fiery exchange set the tone for an intense session, reflecting Kohli's unwavering focus on dominance, even in the smallest interactions.

Kohli vs Sam Konstas: A Heated Flashpoint

The day’s standout moment came during a confrontation between Kohli and 19-year-old Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The young opener, unfazed by the occasion, dazzled with a quick-fire half-century, taking the attack to India’s bowlers. His audacious approach included bold ramp shots and drives against Jasprit Bumrah, frustrating the Indian camp.

As tensions simmered, a dramatic encounter unfolded during a change of ends. Kohli and Konstas crossed paths near the pitch, resulting in a shoulder bump. Kohli, deliberate in his trajectory, stopped and turned, seemingly challenging the youngster. Konstas, however, stood firm, refusing to back down. Usman Khawaja intervened, diffusing the situation with a calm demeanor.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, on commentary, did not hold back, stating: “No doubt in my mind that Kohli instigated the confrontation. He walked a whole pitch over to his right.”

Rohit Sharma’s Tactical Inputs

While Kohli’s aggression made headlines, Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s tactical brilliance was equally pivotal. In a strategic exchange caught on the stump mic, Rohit advised spinner Ravindra Jadeja to exploit the pitch’s turn and bounce. His words—“Jaddu, ball bounce bhi ho raha hai, turn bhi ho raha hai”—highlighted the importance of adapting quickly to conditions.

Jadeja responded by dismissing Konstas with a sharp turner, breaking the young batter’s momentum and giving India a crucial breakthrough.

Australia’s Dominance with the Bat

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia’s openers laid a strong foundation. Konstas dazzled with his fearless approach, while Khawaja’s steady knock provided stability. The middle session saw Labuschagne and Steven Smith consolidate, steering Australia to a commanding position at tea with 176/2 on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his lethal short deliveries, struck late to remove Khawaja, but the Australian innings remained well-poised, with Labuschagne and Smith settling in for the long haul.

Kohli: The Unrelenting Competitor

Kohli’s fiery personality remains a double-edged sword. While his aggressive approach rallies the team, it occasionally courts controversy. His interaction with Konstas could invite scrutiny, but it also epitomizes his commitment to giving no quarter to the opposition.

Sam Konstas, meanwhile, shrugged off the incident with poise, later admitting in a press conference: “Virat is truly a legend. On the field, he’s fierce, but that’s what makes him great.”