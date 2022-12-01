BCCI appoints three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, Read Full Details Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The three-member committee comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik. Malhotra has played India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee. Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC.

