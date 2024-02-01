trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716491
INDIA VS ENGLAND

BREAKING: England Name Playing 11 For 2nd Test Vs India In Vizag; Ben Stokes Gives Debut To Shoaib Bashir As James Anderson Comes In Place Of Mark Wood

Shoaib Bashir, 20, is of Pakistani descent and will play his first Test in Visakhapatnam from February 2 vs India. Anderson has also come back into the England 11.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: England Name Playing 11 For 2nd Test Vs India In Vizag; Ben Stokes Gives Debut To Shoaib Bashir As James Anderson Comes In Place Of Mark Wood Shoaib Bashir. (Image: X)

In what is no surprise, Ben Stokes, England captain, named the team to take on India in the second Test match at Vizag which includes the 20-year-old off-break bowler Shoaib Bashir. England have made two changes with Shoaib Bashir replacing Jack Leach who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Veteran pacer James Anderson comes in for Mark Wood. India are yet to announce their playing 11 as they are likely to do the same at the toss. England are leading the five-match series 1-0 after registering a brilliant come-from-behind victory in Hyderabad to shock the home team.

ENG Playing 11 for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

