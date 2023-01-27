topStoriesenglish2566347
BREAKING: India Book Place in Final of ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023, Beat NZ by 8 Wickets

India reach the final of the ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 with 8-wicket win over New Zealand. Shweta Sehrawat struck a brilliant fifty in the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India beat New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 to book their place in the final of the tournament. Batting first, New Zealand could manage only 107/9 in 20 overs. India chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand and more than five overs remaining. Parshavi Chopra took 3 wickets in her four overs that also included one maiden after India won the toss and opted to field first. Shafali Verma was a happy captain as her team responded to her call. Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Archana Devi finished with a wicket each. Shafali got out early in the chase of 108 runs but in-form Shweta Sehrawat smashed a brilliant fifty and took the team to the win. 

More to come...

