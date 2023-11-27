BREAKING: Gujarat Titans Release Hardik Pandya, Moves To Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya has been released by Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise tweeted on Monda afternoon. The tweet read: "Farewell and best wishes on your next journey. Go well, HP." The message futher read, "Dear Hardik, Thank you for the memories. We wish you the best."

Mumbai Indians have traded in their former all-rounder for a sum of Rs 15 crore, which is the IPL salary of Pandya as well as an undisclosed transfer fee.

Hardik tweeted the video of him getting purchased at the auction by MI. The video captured his journey from a rookie to a successful all-rounder and how MI shaped this journey. Hardik wrote: "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. #OneFamily."

MI retweeted the Pandya video and wrote: "Welcome back, home."

The rumours of Hardik going to Mumbai was doing the rounds of social media for a long time. However, the rumours came to a standstill when GT announced the list of players retained on the evening of November 26, which was the deadline day to announce the retentions.

However, more reports floated in that MI had signed the trade deal right after the retentions were announced and then it was matter of time before the official announcement was made.

More to come...