WPL 2023: Meg Lanning, Australia's T20 World Cup-Winning Skipper, Named As DC Women's Team Captain

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023-winning captain Meg Lanning has been named as the captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise in Women's Premier League 2023. India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been named as the vice-captain of the side, the franchise announced on Thursday, March 2. Lanning has won the T20 World Cup thrice as captain with the Australian team while she also won the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand. A day before, Mumbai Indians had named Harmanpreet Kaur as their captain. Harman is also the India captain who took her side to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 where they lost to Australia. Harman vs Lanning has been a big contest in international cricket. That's why Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, automatically, becomes a marquee game in the first edition of WPL 2023.

Lanning is also the first cricketer to lead in 100 T20 Internationals.

Lanning has played 6 Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20Is for Australia, scoring 345, 4602 and 3405 runs respectively in each of these formats. With Lanning named as Delhi Capitals captain, we have the names of all five captains playing in inaugual edition of Women's Premier League. Harmanpreet is going to lead Mumbai Indians while Alyssa Healy will be the captain of UP Warriorz. Smriti Mandhana is going to lead RCB and Beth Mooney will be captaining Gujarat Giants.

It will be interesting to see how Lanning fares as DC captain. As a leader, she has been the best in the women's game. The current Australian women's cricket team is hailed as arguably the best in the world as they have won everything. From ODI World Cup to T20 World Cups, Lanning's team has won all ICC trophies. By winning the T20 WC 2023, they, in fact, completed a three-peat, clinching three back-to-back trophies.