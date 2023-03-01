topStoriesenglish2578256
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon And AP Dhillon To Perform As BCCI Plans Grand Start To Inaugural League

Here's a complete detail on the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) opening cermeony to be hosted at DY Patil Stadium on March 4 ahead of the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants match 

Mar 01, 2023

BCCI is planning to kickstart the first edition of the historic Women's Premier Legaue in a grand way. As per reports, the Indian cricket board has planned a WPL anthem which will be sung by legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan. BCCI also informed, on Wednesday (March 1), about the performers at the grand opening ceremony, which is to be held on March 4 ahead of the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. At the opening ceremony, the star performers will be bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is known for her roles in hit films like Kabir Singh and Shershah. The other big names who will performing at the opening ceremony will be actress Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon. 

The beautiful Kiara and Kriti will be dancing to some peppy bollywood numbers at the opening ceremomy. Shankar too is expected be singing the WPL anthem at the venue on the first match day, said the reports. It is expected that the stadium will be fully packed for the first match and now with Kiara, Kriti, AP Dhillon and Shankar performing, the hunt for tickets will intensify once the details are out.

Kirti and Kiara are currently the most fanned actresses, delivering hits after hits. On the other hand, Dhillon has made heart into the fans of the Gen Z with his offbeat tracks. 

The opening cereomony should last for about 30 to 45 minutes before the real action begins between bat and ball. 

There are five teams taking part in first edition of WPL including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Beth Mooney will lead Giants in the first match of the season on March 4 while Mumbai Indians are yet to name their captain.  

