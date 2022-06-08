हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mithali Raj

BREAKING: Mithali Raj announces retirement from all formats of international cricket

39-year-old Mithali Raj has decided to announce her retirement from international cricket after 23 years.

Team India captain Mithali Raj. (Source: Twitter)

Indian captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on Wednesday (June 8). In a message posted on her social media handle, Mithali wrote, “Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket.”

The 39-year-old Indian Test and ODI skipper walks away from the game after making her international debut in 1999 with 23 years of cricket. Mithali turned out in 232 ODIs, 89 T20s and 12 Tests over her career.

She scored 7805 ODI runs with 7 centuries and 64 fifties, 2,364 T20 runs with 17 fifties and 699 Test runs in her international career. “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright,” Mithali said in the statement.

(More to come)

