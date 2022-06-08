Indian captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on Wednesday (June 8). In a message posted on her social media handle, Mithali wrote, “Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket.”

The 39-year-old Indian Test and ODI skipper walks away from the game after making her international debut in 1999 with 23 years of cricket. Mithali turned out in 232 ODIs, 89 T20s and 12 Tests over her career.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

She scored 7805 ODI runs with 7 centuries and 64 fifties, 2,364 T20 runs with 17 fifties and 699 Test runs in her international career. “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright,” Mithali said in the statement.

