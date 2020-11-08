Brett Lee turns 44: Wishes pour in for the former Australian speedster

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is celebrating his 44th birthday today (November 8) and wishes poured in for the former cricketer who enjoys much fanfare in India. The legendary pacer was a match-winner on his day and single-handedly turned around several games in the favor of his side.

One of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game, Brett Lee formed perhaps greatest ever bowling attack alongside Glenn McGrath for the all-conquering Australian side of the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

Several of Lee’s former teammates and opponents took to Twitter and wished ‘Binga’, as he is fondly known, a very happy birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of Lee’s most fierce opponent’s let the way for the wishes.

To the one who bowled with speed and never backed down from any challenge, but off the field has always been a joy to know. Wishing my mate Brett Lee a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/SEs0vR1Ai5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 8, 2020

Irfan Pathan, Lee’s former teammate at Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and a fellow commentator these days alongside him, congratulated the former Aussie quick.

Now that we’ve retired, we play on a different pitch but playing alongside you has always been a pleasure! Happy Birthday mate @BrettLee_58 pic.twitter.com/winXfJ6Dd4 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2020

Courtney Walsh, the legendary former West Indies pacer also wished Lee on his big day.

Respect back to you big man!

Much appreciated legend https://t.co/2EFRCWhOdA — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) November 8, 2020

A right-arm express pace bowler who was amongst the very few to have crossed the 160 kph barrier – Lee had made his international debut in the Boxing Day Test match of 1999 against India. Lee made an instant expression with his searing pace and picked up a fifer in the Indian’s first innings (5-47).

He followed it up with a ODI debut in January 2000 against Pakistan. Known for his scorching yorkers and aggressive attitude, Lee was a tough proposition to play against for any opposition. He played 76 Tests for Australia, picking-up 310 wickets. Lee, however, had a much more succesful ODI career - accumulating 380 wickets from 221 matches at a very impressive bowling average of 23.36.

Lee was a vital cog in Australia's ODI World Cup victory in 2003 while also being the first bowler in history to achieve a hat-trick in T20I's.