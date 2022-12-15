Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2022 Match No. 3 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HEA vs REN BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

The Brisbane Heat will host Melbourne Renegades in Game No. 3 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Thursday (December 13). The stadium will be making its BBL debut with this game. Heat and the Renegades were bottom two teams in the BBL last season.

The Heat have selected some big names like Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro in the draft. Khawaja is named the captain of the team but he and Marnus Labuschagne will join the squad once the Test series between Australia and South Africa is over.

The Renegades have signed up West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the draft. Russell will leave after playing four matches for the Renegades and will be replaced by Martin Guptill. Nic Maddinson, the captain of the Renegades, will be playing his 100th BBL game on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be hosted at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN)will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Predicted 11

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (C), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, S Johnson

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, J Fraser-McGurk, M Harvey, Nic Maddinson (C), Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Wes Sutherland, Sam Harper, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, M Harvey, Jonno Wells

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

Captain: Nic Maddinson

Vice-Captain: Kane Richardson