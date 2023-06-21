BT Vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, Ba11sy Trichy (BT) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) are set to face each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Ba11sy Trichy currently occupies the sixth position in the points table, having suffered two losses in three matches played so far. Meanwhile, Lyca Kovai Kings hold the second position with two victories and one loss in their three matches. This match is anticipated to be an intensely competitive encounter between the two teams.

Ba11sy Trichy, currently placed seventh, has had a challenging start to the tournament, suffering losses in their first two matches against the Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans. Nonetheless, they possess tremendous potential and are determined to stage a comeback. Their skilled squad holds the ability to reverse their fortunes.

Lyca Kovai Kings hold the second position in the standings. They have won two out of their three games, starting the tournament on a positive note. Their recent triumph against the formidable Chepauk Super Gillies in the previous game has infused them with the necessary momentum and confidence to confront any obstacles that lie ahead.

BT vs LKK: Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicket keepers: J Suresh Kumar

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh

All-rounders: G Godson, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Rajkumar

Bowlers: Valliappan Yudheeswaran, T Natarajan, M Mohammed

Captain: Sai Sudharsan

Vice-captain: U Mukilesh

BT vs LKK: Probable Playing XI

Ba11sy Trichy: Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, P Francis Rokins, Mani Bharathi (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, G Godson, S Boopalan, T Natarajan, K Easwaran (impact player)

Lyca Kovai Kings: Atheeq Ur Rahman, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, U Mukilesh, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, B Sachin (impact player)

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be a good batting surface. However, spinners will come into play during the middle and end overs. Team winning the toss would prefer to chase.