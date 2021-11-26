BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 26

BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi

BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi 2021: Bangla Tigers will take on table-topper Team Abu Dhabi for the 2nd time in this tournament in Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday (November 26). Faf du Plessis-led Bangla Tigers didn’t do well in their first two matches, however, have bounced back and won their next 3 matches in succession. With 3 wins and 2 losses, they are placed at the 4th spot in the standings with 6 points.

Team Abu Dhabi will be keen to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. They have so far won all the five matches they have played. Jamie Overton was the match-winner for them, handing his side a six-wicket victory off the final ball of the match against Delhi Bulls. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points currently.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 26th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

BT vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (C), Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Will Jacks

All-rounder: Isuru Udana, Benny Howell (VC), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs

BT vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs

BT vs TAD Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.