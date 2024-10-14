T20 WC 2024: India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, suffered a heartbreaking nine-run loss to Australia in a crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With Australia already securing their place in the semi-finals, India now finds their own chances of progressing hanging in the balance. The narrow defeat has significantly dented their hopes of reaching the semi-finals, leaving their fate dependent on the outcome of the final group-stage clash between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Australia Prevails In A Nail-Biter

Batting first, Australia posted a competitive total of 151/8 in their 20 overs. Despite a disciplined bowling effort from India, Australia’s middle-order batters managed to push their score past the 150-run mark, setting India a tough target. India’s chase started well, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading from the front with a resilient 54, but they faltered under pressure in the final stages of the match. Needing 10 runs off the last over, India could only manage 142/9 in their 20 overs, falling agonizingly short by 9 runs.

Harmanpreet’s innings kept India in the hunt, but with her stranded at the non-striker’s end during the crucial final over, India’s hopes were dashed as wickets tumbled at the other end.

IND vs NZ: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios

India’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals now hinge on the outcome of New Zealand’s final group-stage match against Pakistan. Here are the scenarios:

New Zealand Win: If New Zealand defeat Pakistan in any manner, India will be knocked out of the tournament, and New Zealand will secure the second semi-final spot.

Pakistan Win Big: If Pakistan manages a resounding victory, surpassing both India and New Zealand’s net run rate (NRR), Pakistan will leapfrog into second place, eliminating India.

Pakistan Win Narrowly: If Pakistan wins but fails to improve their NRR significantly, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan will all be tied with 4 points each. In this case, India, who currently has a higher NRR (+0.322) than New Zealand (+0.282), would progress to the semi-finals.

India's Disappointing Journey

India's World Cup campaign has been filled with ups and downs. After losing their tournament opener against New Zealand by 58 runs, India bounced back with back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which reignited their semi-final hopes. However, the loss to the defending champions, Australia, has now left India on the brink of elimination.

Last Hope For India

India’s qualification hopes are now ironically in the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan. If Pakistan defeats New Zealand on Monday, India stands a chance of making it through to the next stage. A loss for New Zealand would keep India alive in the competition, but anything short of that will bring an end to India’s World Cup journey.

India’s heavy loss to New Zealand and their close win against Pakistan earlier in the tournament have kept their net run rate intact, but they will now be hoping for a favorable result in the final group-stage match to keep their World Cup dream alive.