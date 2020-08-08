Caribbean Premier League 2020: Complete list of Jamaica Tallawahs players

Two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs will begin their campaign at the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against St Lucia Zouks in the third game of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 19.

The CPL will become the first major T20 league to be held amid coronavirus pandemic when the 2020 edition of the tournament takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago. The summit showdown of the event will take place on September 10.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. A series of stringent protocols will also be in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies batsman Rovman Powell will lead Jamaica Tallawahs in the upcoming edition, while the franchise have also retained four other players namely Andre Russell, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas and Glenn Philipps from the last season.

Meanwhile, the winner of inaugral edition of the CPL have also roped in South African leg-spinner Tabrez Shamsi, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to bolster their bowling during CPL draft which took place virtually.

Meanwhile, Tallawahs will miss the services of swashbuckling star Chris Gayle, who has withdrawn from the tournament.

Tallawahs finished as the champions during 2013 and 2016 editions of the tournament, while they made a third-place finish in 2014 and fourth-place finish in 2015 and 2017.

Last year, they finished at the bottom of the table with two wins and eight loses.

The full squad of Jamaica Tallawahs is as follows:

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Tabrez Shamsi.