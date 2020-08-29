Caribbean Premier League 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs' Asif Ali fined for breaching code of conduct

Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has been fined 20 per cent of match fee after being found guilty of breaching the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Code of Conduct.

The 28-year-old committed the offence during his side's CPL tie against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 25 at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings, the CPL press release reported.

Following the match, Ali was charged for violating section 2.18 of the Code of Conduct, acting contrary to the spirit of the game.

The Pakistan batsman has admitted the offence and has been fined 20% of his match fee.

During Jamaica Tallawahs' chase of 109 runs, Asif Ali was dismissed cheaply for three runs after being caught by Chris Green on a Keemo Paul delivery.

However, Nkrumah Bonne and Andre Russell pulled back unbeaten knocks of 30 and 23 runs to help their side chase down the score with 13 balls to spare and clinch a five wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

While Tallawahs will now lock horns with Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 1, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Tridents in their next clash on the same day.