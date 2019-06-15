close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Carlos Brathwaite found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and received 1 demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the England v West Indies game at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

Carlos Brathwaite found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct
Image Courtesy: ICC Media

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and received 1 demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the England v West Indies game at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

As per ICC press release, he was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Carlos BraithwaiteSundaram Ravi
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia to take final call on injured Marcus Stoinis next week

Must Watch

PT10M53S

Watch top news stories of the hour, June 15th, 2019