CB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST December 1

CB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls 2021: The Chennai Braves will take on Delhi Bulls on December 1. Chennai Braves are already out of the competition as they have only managed to win a single game out of the nine matches they've played. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls are still fighting for the top-two spot on the table. Bulls are currently fourth on the table with five wins in the eight matches they've played. Bulls have to win both their remaining matches by a good margin to seal their spot in the qualifiers.
MATCH DETAILS
Toss: The toss between Chennai Braves and Delhi Bulls will take place at 9 PM.
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date and Time: December 1st at 9:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex
CB vs DB My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Angelo Perrera, Eoin Morgan, Mark Deyal
All-rounder: Ravi Bopara(VC), Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed
CB vs DB Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Dhananjaya Lakshan
Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed
CB vs DB Squads
Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Tion Webster, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar
Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid