Abu Dhabi T10 League

CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 24

Source: Twitter

Chennai Braves will take on Northern Warriors in the 14th fixture of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, 2021. Chennai Braves have some very big names in their lineup but the side is still waiting for its first victory. Likewise, Northern Warriors also haven't registered a win yet either. The warriors' batting so far has been poor and resulted in totals that their bowlers could not defend. Chennai Braves have a strong batting lineup but they struggle in the bowling department, prime example can be the last game they lost against Bangla Tigers in which they conceded 90runs in just 4 overs. With both teams failing to qualify for the knockout stages we may see some new faces getting a chance to prove their worth.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 24th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

CB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell

All-rounder: Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka 

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun

CB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves: Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Munaf Patel

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Abdul Shakoor, Umair Ali, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir

CB vs NW Squads

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas(w), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.

