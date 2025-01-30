Champions Trophy 2025: When Will Pakistan Cricket Board Announce Their Squad?

Pakistan’s cricketing calendar is packed with high-stakes encounters as the team gears up for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI Tri-Series featuring South Africa and New Zealand. While seven out of the eight participating teams have already announced their provisional squads, Pakistan remains the only side yet to unveil its combination for the mega event. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting the official squad announcement, with speculation rife about the potential inclusions and exclusions.

Squad Announcement: PCB Likely to Reveal Squad Soon

According to reports from Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squads for both the Champions Trophy and the Tri-Series within the first few days of February. With the Tri-Series set to kick off on February 8 and the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19, the final squad selection is crucial as the Men in Green fine-tune their preparations.

Insiders suggest that the PCB’s selection committee has already finalized the squad, but a major factor delaying the official announcement is the fitness status of young left-handed opener Saim Ayub. The talented batter sustained an ankle injury during the South Africa tour and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in London. His availability will significantly impact Pakistan’s top-order strategy heading into the marquee events.

Saim Ayub’s Injury: A Key Concern for Pakistan

Saim Ayub’s potential absence is a major talking point ahead of the squad announcement. If the 21-year-old is deemed unfit, Pakistan may have to reconsider their opening combination. Reports suggest that the experienced duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq could be recalled to fill the void, while there is also speculation about Babar Azam moving up the order. Additionally, Usman Khan and Khushdil Shah are among the names being considered for the batting reserves.

Meanwhile, in the middle order, Pakistan is expected to retain its core lineup, with captain Mohammad Rizwan, star pacer Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah all certain to make the cut. The selectors are also weighing their options in the all-rounder and fast-bowling departments, with Aamir Jamal and Abbas Afridi reportedly in contention.

Why the Delay? PCB's Careful Selection Approach

The ICC has set a February 11 deadline for all teams to finalize their squads, but the PCB is in no rush to announce its lineup prematurely. With Pakistan set to play their first game against New Zealand in Lahore, the board is taking every measure to ensure the best possible combination takes the field. The management is particularly keen on giving Saim Ayub ample time to recover before making a final decision on his inclusion.

Pakistan’s selection committee, led by Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, is also factoring in player form, workload management, and fitness levels to build a squad capable of competing against the world’s best. While Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi remain the backbone of the team, a few surprise inclusions cannot be ruled out.

What to Expect in Pakistan’s Final Squad?

As anticipation builds, the following players are almost certain to be named in the squad:

Batters: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq (if Saim Ayub is unfit), Shan Masood (if needed as a backup option)

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Aamir Jamal

Fast Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi

Spinners: Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Hasnain might miss out due to the stiff competition for places. The selectors will be looking for a well-balanced squad that can thrive in home conditions while also being adaptable for different match situations.

Pakistan's Road to Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on February 19. With the hybrid model in place, India’s matches, including the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai, while Pakistan will host matches at Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The upcoming Tri-Series serves as a vital testing ground for Pakistan, providing an opportunity to fine-tune combinations and address any weaknesses before the ICC event. With South Africa and New Zealand also vying for supremacy, the series will be a high-intensity battle, setting the stage for a thrilling Champions Trophy.