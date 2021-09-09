हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandigarh-born Jaskaran Malhotra hits SIX-SIXES in an over, breaks THIS AB de Villiers' record

Jaskaran Malhotra smashed opposition bowler Gaudi Toka for six consecutive sixes in an over and also became the first cricketer from USA to score an international century.

Indian-origin cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra, who plays for the USA national team, had a brilliant outing against Papua New Guinea in Oman on Thursday. The 31-year-old batsman smashed opposition bowler Gaudi Toka for six consecutive sixes in an over and also became the first cricketer from USA to score an international century. 

Malhotra, who is the fourth cricketer overall to hit six sixes in an over, achieved the feat in the final over of the USA innings. The batsman finished his inning unbeaten on 173 off 124 deliveries, which included 4 fours and 16 sixes.  

Malhotra, who was born in Chandigarh, arrived in the middle when his side was reeling at 29/3. Riding on his effort, USA piled 271/9 in their 50 overs, which at the moment looks like an uphill task for their opponent after being reduced to 57/3 in 15 overs. 

During the course of his knock, Malhotra also overtook former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and accumulated the highest score by a number 5 batsman in ODIs. De Villiers held the previous record with his 66-ball 162 for against West Indies at the 2015 World Cup.

Malhotra's feat saw him join the likes of Hershcelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, and Kieron Pollard, who also hold the record of smashing six-sixes in international cricket. 

