Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 37: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV Timings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will once again take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Match 37 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

CSK and RR are currently occupying the bottom two spots in the IPL standings with three wins each against their names from nine matches they have played so far.

While CSK will head into the upcoming clash on the back of a five-wicket defeat at the hands of leaders Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan too are coming into the match after slumping to defeat against Virat Kohli's Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in their previous fixture.

However, Rajasthan Royals sealed a 16-run win over MS Dhoni's franchise in the previous encounter between these two teams this season.

While Rajasthan will look to take inspiration from that win and aim to make it two against CSK, Chennai will be keen to shrugg off the defeat and settle the scores.

The victory in the match is crucial for both the teams in order to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

Meanwhile, some players of the two sides will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni will become the first cricketer to play his 200th IPL match when he face Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman needs just one dismissal and six runs to complete 150 IPL dismissals and 4,000 IPL runs, respectively for CSK.

Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, is just two catches short of completing 50 IPL catches for his side.

While Rajasthan's Jos Buttler requires four sixes to complete 50 IPL maximums, skipper Steve Smith needs three boundaries and 21 runs to reach 100 IPL fours and 1,000 IPL runs, respectively for his side.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Chennai Super Kings holds a decent advantage over Rajasthan Royals heading into the match.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 22 matches in the cash-rich league so far, with CSK holding a 14-8 edge record over Rajasthan.

While Chennai has lifted the coveted trophy thrice in the year 2010, 2011 and 2018, Rajasthan are eyeing their second IPL title at this season after winning the first-ever final of the lucrative T20 tournament in 2008.

When to watch?

The match between CSK vs RR will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni (captain)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar, Kartik Tyagi

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.