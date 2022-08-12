Team India will battle out against neighbours in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 that kickstarts on August 27 in UAE. The second match of the tournament will see India take on arch-rivals Pakistan, which is a big-ticket event. India and Pakistan rarely play vs each other and when that happens, tickets are sold like hot cakes and TRP ratings break past records. Expect the same to happen on August 28 as well. India however have some things to fix if they want to do well in the tournament. One of the key concerns has been the No 4 spot in the batting order. Who will play on that spot is the big question and as former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim, it can only be solved if the team decided whom to pick between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI so that the side gets some balance and Suryakumar Yadav can play that role at No 4.

"Yes, you better need to sort it out as soon as possible. But you know what, to fix the No. 4 slot or the number four position for specific player, we need to get the combination and balance of the side correct. When I say this I mean they need to pick between Dinesh Kartik or Rishabh Pant. Once you decide on either of these player, it’ll get easy to sort in Suryakumar Yadav at number four," Saba said SPORTS18’s daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

Saba also said that KL Rahul must be the man who opens for India in T20s with Rohit Sharma, followed by Virat Kohli at No 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at No 4. He added that 4,5,6, at the same time, need to be flexible batting positions knowing the situation of the match.