Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka men's team's head coach

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood was appointed as Sri Lanka men's team head coach on April 9 (Saturday).

Sri Lanka Cricket made the formal announcement with Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket saying that Silverwood has the qualities they are looking in next coach of the tea,

“We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new Head Coach of the national team. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward,’’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started. They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon,” said Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood, was appointed as Head Coach of England's Men’s team in October 2019, having previously been the England Men’s bowling coach working under then Head Coach Trevor Bayliss when England won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Silverwood played six Tests and seven ODIs for England and played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex