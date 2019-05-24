close

BCCI

CoA to meet Northeast states on May 27, discuss cooling off, elections

With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on October 22 and aiming to finish the state body polls by September 30, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status.

Representational Image

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will be meeting the officials of the six North-East states in the National Capital to resolve a few issues, helping them to be fully Lodha Compliant before conducting elections of the state units. 

With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on October 22 and aiming to finish the state body polls by September 30, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status.

"There are a few issues that NE states' representatives need clarity. The major issue is when would be their cooling off period start. They were not full voting members before 2018. So they have a valid claim that their tenure should start with this year's state association elections and cooling off starts after three years," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Another teething issue is the release of funds so that they can carry on with their infrastructure development and conduct of local matches.

"They need funds but as the amicus has pointed out that after scrutiny if they are found compliant, the release of funds shall not be a problem," the official said.

