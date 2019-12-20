Complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore players for IPL 2020

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when the Virat Kohli-led franchise bought him for Rs 10 crore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch also attracted a good bid from the Bangalore-based franchise as he was roped in for Rs 4.40 crore following an intense bid between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Another big buys from the RCB at the 2020 IPL Player Auction were Australian pacer Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore) and South Africa's Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore).

Indian batsman Pavan Deshpande and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad have been signed by RCB for Rs 20 lakh each.

The franchise spent a total of Rs 17.1 crore on eight purchases they made during the 2020 IPL Player Auction.The 13th edition of the 2020 IPL is slated to take place from March 23 and May 12.

Here is a complete list of RCB players for 2020 IPL:

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Players: Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh)