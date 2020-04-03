हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikhar Dhawan

Coronavirus lockdown: Shikhar Dhawan turns into Jitendra, dances to Bollywood classic--Watch

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making good of the 21-day lockdown by spending some quality time with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a video in which the Indian opener, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', turned into Jitendra. He is seen dancing with Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie Hamjoli'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai @aesha.dhawan5 #JeetendraJi

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Dhawan's clothing style is also a classic white like that of Jitendra's. At the same time, Ayesha who is acting Lina Chandravarkar, is wearing a black suit. He captioned the video: "Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai."

Dhawan had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes of the house and in the background the film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' was playing.

In the funny clip, the 34-year-old was first seen washing clothes while sitting in a bath-tub. Ayesha was spotted doing her make-up, standing in front of a mirror. Dhawan continuously asked for respite, folding his hands, but Ayesha didn't budge.

Thereafter, Ayesha can be seen talking on the phone even as Dhawan cleans the toilet. Ayesha also has a stick in her to make sure that Dhawan doesn't back away from performing his duties.

Dhawan had uploaded the video with a caption: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard #AeshaDhawan @BoatNirvana #boAtheadStayINsane."
 

 

Shikhar DhawanCricketAyesha DhawanBollywoodCoronavirus
