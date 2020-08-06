Cricket Australia mull moving Boxing Day Test from traditional MCG

Cricket Australia is mulling the option of moving the Boxing Day Test from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide has emerged as a potential host.

The report says that CA chairman Earl Eddings has called for a rare convening of the national cricket cabinet next week to talk about how the game's $300 million season will go ahead.

A senior cricket official told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that there is no way the current schedule can go ahead as planned with the current state border restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had said that the current schedule is subject to change and there are plenty of options being considered, including the use of hubs for the Tests against India and the Big Bash.

Last month, it had said it is working towards preparing Adelaide Oval in such a way that Australia and India cricketers get the best training facilities during the quarantine period before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to be played later this year.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series are currently scheduled to be held at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

CA acting chief executive Nick Hockley had stated that Adelaide Oval is similar to Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, where players can stay at an on-venue hotel and prepare themselves for the matches.