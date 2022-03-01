हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

‘Cricket balls are edible…’: Rohit Sharma’s bizarre tweets go VIRAL, fans say account hacked; Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

File image (Source: Twitter)

Fans seem to think that Rohit Sharma's Twitter account has been hacked as ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, a series of unusual and bizarre tweets were made from the Team India skipper’s social media account.

Notably, since March 1 morning, Rohit’s social media account has been making several cryptic tweets. One of the tweets was about buzzing beehives, while the other was about coin tosses which were tasty.

The bizarre tweets have left fans wondering if Rohit’s Twitter account got hacked. Check the series of tweets here:

Meanwhile, netizens came up with hilarious replies after the series of strange tweets were posted from Rohit’s account. Moreover, a majority of the fans were assured of the Indian skipper’s account being hacked.

Even Rohit’s teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal shows concern and asks whether everything is all right or not. ‘Bhaiya? What’s happening, Saab theek hain na?’ (Brother? What’s happening, is everything ok?), he replied to his skipper’s tweet.

Talking about Rohit’s on-field affair, the batter enjoyed a decent success rate when it comes to winning matches as India skipper. Under his leadership, the men in Blue secured a resounding series win against West Indies and the outcome was similar in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.

The ‘Hitman’ is also the most successful captain at home venues in the shortest format having led India to 17 wins in 18 T20I matches at home.

