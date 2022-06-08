हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithali Raj retirement

Cricket fraternity congratulates Mithali Raj, calls her 'Pillar to Women's Cricket in India'

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, on Wednesday retired from international cricket.

Cricket fraternity congratulates Mithali Raj, calls her &#039;Pillar to Women&#039;s Cricket in India&#039;
Former India women's team batter Mithali Raj (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha were among the veterans who led wishes for Mithali Raj after the opening batter announced her retirement following a glorious international career of 23 years.

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, on Wednesday retired from international cricket.

While Laxman termed Mithali a "pillar to Women's Cricket in India", Jaffer wished the batter all the luck for the second innings. "To play for India is a dream very few fulfill and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career," Laxman tweeted.

"Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive. That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings," Jaffer tweeted.

Pragyan Ojha shared a picture of Mitahli with him on the KOO app and congratulated her on a stellar career.

Former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim also congratulated Mithali Raj.

"Many congratulations Mithali for a splendid career. You leave behind a legacy that will be tough to follow. Best wishes always," Saba Karim said on the KOO app.

Mithali has ended her 23-year-old international career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50.

The former India skipper has also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four fifties.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithali Raj retirementMithali RajWasim JafferVVS LaxmanIndia women cricket team
Next
Story

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Umran Malik likely to break Javagal Srinath's 25-year-old record

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp won a major defamation lawsuit.