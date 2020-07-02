Cricket South Africa's Solidarity Cup event rescheduled to July 18

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that it has rescheduled its innovative and first-of-its-kind 3TeamCricket (3TC) competition, which will also mark the resumption of cricket in the country, to July 18.

The news to re-schedule the event on Nelson Mandela International Day came a day after South Africa's sports ministry approved CSA's request of having the national men's and women's team return to training.

Commenting on the same, CSA's acting chief executive Jacques Faul said that the Nelson Mandela Day is appropriate to host the game as its primary objective is to raise funds for coronavirus victims.

"It's very exciting to get live cricket, featuring our top players, back on our TV screens again.I can't think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day, when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus," ESPNcrinfo quoted Paul as saying.

The event was initially slated to be held on June 27, but was postponed after it failed to get clearance from the government.

The competition will see three teams playing in a single match at SuperSport Park in Centurion for the inaugral Solidarity Cup.

The Solidarity Cup, which will be the first live sporting event since coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country, will see 24 South African cricketers split into three teams and playing two halves in one match.

The three teams featuring in the competition include the Eagles captained by former South African skipper AB de Villiers, Kingfishers led by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by current skipper Quinton de Kock.

It will be a total of 36-over match, divided into two halves of 18 overs each.

Each team will get a chance to bat for one innings of 12 overs, which will also be split into two 6-over periods--each of which will be bowled by a different opponent.

The starting positions will be find out by a draw. While each team will rotate from batting to bowling in the first half, the teams will bat in order of highest score in the second half of the match.

The team who manages to notch up most runs will clinch gold, while the second and third side will settle for silver and bronze, respectively