Aakash Chopra's Blunt Response To Micky Arthur's 'BCCI Event' Remark After India's Victory Over Pakistan

Micky Arthur acknowledged that a lack of support from the crowd did play a role in Pakistan's heavy loss to India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan was more than just a game - it was a spectacle that transcended borders, with millions of fans on the edge of their seats. Amidst the excitement, Pakistan's Team Director Micky Arthur stirred controversy by suggesting that the match felt like a "BCCI event" rather than an "ICC event." The former Indian cricket team opener, Aakash Chopra, had a sharp response to Arthur's comments, defending the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: WATCH: Sam Curran Pushes Cameraman During England Vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Game In Delhi

The "BCCI Event" Remark

Micky Arthur didn't hold back when expressing his disappointment with the organization of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023. He claimed that the match seemed more like a "bilateral series" orchestrated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) than an ICC event. Furthermore, he highlighted the absence of 'Dil Dil Pakistan,' a beloved anthem, from the stadium's audio system, suggesting that Pakistan received inadequate support.

Aakash Chopra's Response

Aakash Chopra took to social media to address Micky Arthur's complaints, throwing shade at Pakistan's discontent with the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In his tweet, he questioned the legitimacy of the complaints, stating, "DJ wale babu mera gana baja do…I mean seriously???? Did we hear Sri Lanka complain about the fact that the Hyderabad crowd was chanting ‘Pakistan Jeetega'? I'll be genuinely surprised if the DJ at Narendra Modi Stadium played ‘Dil Dil Pakistan' even once today." Chopra's reply brings a sense of balance to the debate, suggesting that the focus should be on the game itself, not the choice of music played in the stadium.

Micky Arthur's Take on the Crowd Support

Despite his earlier remarks, Micky Arthur acknowledged that a lack of support from the crowd did play a role in Pakistan's heavy loss to India. He admitted that the absence of 'Dil Dil Pakistan' in the stadium was a factor but refrained from using it as an excuse for his team's performance. He emphasized that the team's focus should have been on the game itself and the strategy to combat the Indian players effectively.

The Significance of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

'Dil Dil Pakistan' holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans in Pakistan. Sung by the legendary group Vital Signs, led by the late Junaid Jamshed, the song is akin to a second national anthem. It is played at all ICC events, igniting the spirit of Pakistani fans worldwide.

