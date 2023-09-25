Cricket World Cup 2023: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI Vs Australia, May Play In Warm-Up Games

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the first two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Indore, will not be available for the third ODI in Rajkot as well. Axar suffered a left quadriceps injury during India’s nine-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 earlier this month.

Washington Sundar was called up to replace Axar Patel in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka, which India won by 10 wickets. In the ODI series against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin has come in to replace Axar Patel in the series.

According to Cricbuzz website, the India all-rounder, who’s dealing with a left quadriceps strain and had been conditionally selected for the Rajkot ODI, “hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be included in the squad. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Axar’s unavailability raises hopes that Ravichandran Ashwin, who has replaced the left-arm spinner, could potentially participate in the World Cup. Ashwin has displayed outstanding form in the first two ODIs, securing four wickets and, more notably, showcasing top-notch bowling skills that have seemingly troubled Australian batters, especially during the match in Indore on Sunday. This has led to calls for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. However, sources within the BCCI suggest that Axar, who was selected ahead of Ashwin, is on track for a return to the Indian team well in time for the World Cup,” the Cricbuzz report read.

Axar Patel ruled out of the Rajkot ODI against Australia, but he's likely to be fit by the time Warm Up matches starts. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/OWfPvbnjVQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2023

But the left-arm spinner could be back in the Indian team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches later this week. India will play their first World Cup warm-up match against England in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to Cricbuzz, Axar’s fitness is a big concern for the Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee. If Axar doesn’t get in time for the World Cup, selectors may be forced to choose between Ashwin or Washinton Sundar as the backup spinner-cum-all-rounder for the side.

Apart from Axar, batter Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur have also been rested for the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to return for the third ODI. India have already won the three-match ODI series against Australia after winning the first two matches in Mohali and Indore last week.