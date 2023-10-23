Babar Azam Vs Pakistan Cricket Team: Pakistan Cricket Board Says This On Internal Conflicts

The Pakistan cricket team, led by captain Babar Azam, is currently facing an uphill battle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. With two consecutive losses against cricket giants Australia and India, the team's morale seems to have hit rock bottom. Recent reports of internal conflicts and physical altercations among the players have further added to the team's woes.

Pakistan's World Cup Woes

Pakistan's campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 got off to a promising start with victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, the momentum quickly waned with successive losses to Australia and India. These defeats not only pushed Pakistan down the points table but also seemed to have triggered internal issues within the squad.

Allegations of Discord

Journalists from Pakistan have been quick to highlight the apparent disarray within the team. Reports suggest that captain Babar Azam is facing isolation from a particular group of players. The most concerning revelation is the alleged physical altercation between two players, indicating a growing discord in the squad.

PCB Breaks Silence

In response to the mounting speculation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an official statement to refute the allegations of internal discord. The PCB's press release strongly denied the rumours, asserting that the team remains cohesive and that there is no substantial evidence to support these claims.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023. Contrary to rumors circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive, and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims," the PCB stated.

The PCB expressed its disappointment over the spread of such false news and emphasized the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before disseminating allegations. This statement from the cricket board aimed to quell the rising tension and doubts surrounding the Pakistan team.

World Cup Standings and the Way Forward

As the Pakistan cricket team faces Afghanistan in a crucial clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, their current position on the points table is fifth. The two initial victories provided hope, but now the team needs to regroup and find its rhythm to ensure a successful run in the tournament.

The World Cup 2023 campaign has been a rollercoaster ride for Pakistan, marked by victories, defeats, and internal strife. Whether Babar Azam and his squad can overcome these challenges and regain their momentum remains to be seen. As the cricketing world watches in anticipation, the team's unity and determination will play a vital role in shaping their journey in the tournament.