Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Tom Latham Feels India Top Order Vs Kiwi Bowlers Battle Will Be Key

Ahead of his team's ICC Cricket World Cup match against India, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said that it is going to be a fantastic contest between Indian top order and Kiwi bowling attack. India will lock horns against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament, having won four matches each and having eight points. New Zealand is at the top due to a better net run rate.

Latham said in a pre-match press conference that the outcome cannot be decided through just one factor and it is about playing well for full 100 overs when asked about the battle between the Indian top order, which has struggled against Kiwis. (Suryakumar Yadav Set To Play His First Match Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Against New Zealand)

"I think there are many factors that lead into a game. I do not think it is one specific area that you can nail down. It is obviously playing well for 50 overs in both innings - is really important. But as you said, India's top order have been fantastic this tournament. And again, our bowling attack has done a really good job up front as well. So that is going to be a great contest with bat and ball and obviously vice versa with Indian seamers for our top order," said Latham.

"So, I think throughout the whole innings of both innings it is going to be really you know really tight contest and I am sure both sides are really looking forward to it," added the skipper.

On one area where India is susceptible, Latham said that Men in Blue are a fantastic side that has played great cricket for a good period of time and NZ have had great contests with them.

"I am not too sure (about one area where India is susceptible) as I said just before - for us, it is just about trying to play our game plan as best we can and try to execute it as well as we can and if we do that then we know we can beat any team in the world on our day. So, we have spoken about this tournament that anyone can beat anyone on their day and it's about whoever turns up on that specific day and plays well. So, tomorrow is going to be no different," said Latham.

On India missing services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to ankle injury, Latham said that Men in Blue will no doubt miss Pandya but Kiwis are going to prepare and adapt for the team India will be playing.

Latham said that the wicket looks good and he is trying to get information on games that took place previously at Dharamshala.

"It looks like a reasonably good wicket. There have obviously been a couple of games here throughout the tournament, so I am just trying to get as much information on those games as much as possible. Yeah, trying to get a read on the surface and it is a new wicket so you know hopefully it allows for a good game of cricket. So yeah, whatever we have got, we have got to adapt as quickly as we can and hopefully, we can do that as quickly as possible," said Latham.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.