Cricket World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar Cheers For Team India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede; Fans Demand Century From Shubman Gill

Cricket World Cup 2023: Internet was fired up with memes as the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar - Sara Tendulkar was in attendance of the semifinal clash of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There have been rumours and reports that the star India cricketer and the daughter of India's greatest batter are dating but nothing has been confirmed from either of the parties involved.

Recently, the duo were spotted together coming out of a party but they managed to not get clicked together in Mumbai. This was in a grand event that took place in Mumbai which was attended by all the biggies of Bollywood and glamour world. Shubman, who was in Mumbai, also attended the event but refused to come out for the photos as the paparazzi waited for him outside the venue. (WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's Response To Dating Shubman Gill Sets Internet On FIRE)

Sara Tendulkar is in Mumbai after taking a break from studies in London. She is currently pursuing her Post Graduation degree in University College. The Tendulkar family went to one of the favourite restaurants to have dinner. The paparazzi waited eagerly outside the restro to click some photos. Mumbai Indians and Goa cricketer Arjun Tendulkar was also present at the family dinner. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Harsha Bhogle Following 'VADA PAV' Remark On Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand)

Coming to Wankhede, Iconic players from different sports arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. On November 15, Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989, and on the same day today, he met two sporting icons at the Wankhede Stadium.

ICC on Instagram posted a story of cricket icons Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar meeting before the clash. Sachin was visibly smiling while Richards stood wearing a white shirt and black glasses. While the cricket royalties met, football icon David Beckham arrived at Wankhede and met as well as interacted with Sachin as well as some players from the Indian team on the ground.