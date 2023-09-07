Cricket World Cup 2023: THIS Former Royal Challengers Bangalore All-Rounder Named In Netherlands 15-Member Squad

Netherlands, who sensationally qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from the Qualifier tournament by pipping the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe, have named their 15-member provisional squad for the event in India starting on October 5. Experienced duo Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall and been named in the Netherlands’ 15-player provisional squad.

The pair weren’t part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at this year’s World Cup 2023 via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players to battle it out over six weeks in India during October and November.

Both former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Van der Merwe and Ackermann bring a wealth of experience to a Netherlands side that will once again be captained by Scott Edwards, having played a starring role during last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The 15 men who will represent The Netherlands in the #CWC23 starting next month.



Wicketkeeper Batter Noah Croes and Fast Bowler Kyle Klein will be the two travelling reserves in the squad.



__, here we come! _ pic.twitter.com/bTXvVzdZPM — Cricket_Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 7, 2023

Ackermann was the second leading run-scorer at the tournament for the Netherlands, while van der Merwe provided some handy cameos with bat, ball and in the field. Both players have plenty of experience in domestic competitions around the world. The Netherlands will be hoping opening batter Max O'Dowd can contribute plenty of runs throughout the tournament, while star all-rounder Bas de Leede is expected to play a major role with both bat and ball.

Coached by the experienced Ryan Cook, the Netherlands will play two warm-up fixtures prior to the World Cup against Australia on September 30 and hosts India on October 3. Their first contest at the World Cup will come against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.