Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates ‘Maharashtrian Engagement’ To ‘Chennai People’

Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, expressed his gratitude towards the people of Chennai during his engagement ceremony. Gaikwad recently got engaged to Utkarsha Pawar, a fellow cricketer from Maharashtra who has represented the state in domestic cricket.

Taking to social media, Gaikwad shared pictures of their engagement and conveyed a heartfelt message. He said that Utkarsha, who has been an integral part of his life and journey from the very beginning, understood the significance of certain aspects in his life. As a result, she decided to dedicate their traditional Maharashtrian engagement to the people of Chennai and the vibrant South Indian culture. This gesture held deep meaning for Gaikwad, given the profound importance of Chennai and the impact that CSK has had on his life. The engagement ceremony turned out to be incredibly special and meaningful for him. Gaikwad concluded his message by expressing his love for Utkarsha.

Gaikwad’s caption read, “Utkarsha being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life. She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what the Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life! Indeed it turned out to be really really Special !! I love you! Utkarsha.” He also added a couple of yellow heart emojis.

Due to his engagement, Gaikwad was unable to participate in the recent World Test Championship final, and his absence was filled by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In this year’s IPL, Gaikwad played a pivotal role in CSK’s success, leading them to their fifth IPL trophy. He demonstrated exceptional batting skills, scoring 590 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.50 and an average of 42.14. The young batsman has been earmarked as one of the future stars of Indian batting line-up in the years to come. After India’s loss in the WTC final, he is one of the names being discussed to be included in the side.