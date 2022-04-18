हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

CSK vs GT IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo lose cool at teammate Shivam Dube, WATCH

CSK had their chances throughout the match but Gujarat Titans batter David Miller’s unbeaten 94 off 51 and Rashid Khan’s 21-ball 40 ended all hopes for Ravindra Jadeja’s side. 

CSK vs GT IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo lose cool at teammate Shivam Dube, WATCH
CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (centre) celebrates against picking up a wicket against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings slumped to their fifth loss to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Gujarat Titans pulling off an unlikely win. Stand-in captain Rashid Khan and David Miller were stars of GT win at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday (April 17) night.

CSK had their chances throughout the match but Miller’s unbeaten 94 off 51 and Rashid’s 21-ball 40 ended all hopes for Ravindra Jadeja’s side. The South African southpaw, especially, hardly gave any chances to the CSK team during his knock apart from one in the 17th over where Miller hit the ball in the air towards dip mid-wicket where Shivam Dube was fielding. Dwayne Bravo was the bowler and he was expecting Dube to catch it. As it turned out Dube could not go for the catch as he was obstructed by the floodlight.

The effort did not please the bowler and CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who looked angry. The CSK players realised the importance of the wicket of Miller and the reaction was obvious.

Watch Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja’s reaction to missed opportunity here…

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Jadeja revealed that the team could not execute their plans in the last five overs of the game. The all-rounder believed that 169 was par-score for the track.

“We started brilliantly. First six overs were good as a bowling unit, but credit goes to Miller, played some good cricket shots. When we were batting, wicket was gripping and ball was holding so we thought 169 was a par score,” Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.

“But we didn’t execute our plans in the last five. I think CJ is experienced so I thought let me go with him. He can bowl 4-5 yorkers. Unfortunately it didn’t happen today, that’s the beauty of T20 cricket,” he added.

