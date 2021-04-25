CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Vice-captain, fantasy cricket tips, probable XIs for Today’s T20 Match 19 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, today’s probable XIs for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 19 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 3.30 PM IST.

After winning all the matches in the ongoing edition of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli will look to keep the winning mometum intact when RCB lock horns with MS Dhoni's CSK in top of the table clash.

CSK, on the other hand, started their camapign with a defeat but since then the Yellow Army has bounced back in remarkable fashion and have won all the three matches they've played after.

It will be interesting to see if CSK can put a brake on RCB's winning spree.

Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 25th April at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Predicted Playing XIs for CSK vs RCB:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Virat Kohli.

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

CSK vs RCB SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

