हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dane Piedt

Dane Piedt bids adieu to South Africa cricket to pursue career in USA

Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has announced his retirement from South Africa cricket in order to relocate to USA and fulfill his dream of representing the America in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Dane Piedt bids adieu to South Africa cricket to pursue career in USA
Image credit:Twitter/@dane_piedt63

Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has announced his retirement from South Africa cricket in order to relocate to USA and fulfill his dream of representing the America in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 30-year-old posted a picture of him signing a deal to play professional cricket in the USA. 

"To new beginnings Flag of United States...," he tweeted. 

Piedt, who has made nine Test appearances for South Africa, expressed hope to meet qualifying criteria to play for the USA national side and represent the country in their ICC World Cup campain.

"The USA were given ODI status last year so it's not completely out of the question," ESPNcricinfo quoted Piedt as saying.

However, Piedt has to wait for sometime before he could travel to America as South Africa is currently under three-week lockdown in order to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

 Meanwhile, all cricketing activities across the globe are also at halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make," he stated. 

By opting to move abroad, the South African has also ended a decade-long association with the Cobras franchise, where he has played throughout his career.

"Thank you for an incredible 10 years @CobrasCricket , it was something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life. Never easy leaving. But I have loved every second, trophies won and life long friendships made. #EkWilnCobraWees SnakeSnakeSnakeSnakeSnake," he wrote along with some pictures of him with Cobras. 

As a result, Piedt finishes his international career with South Afrca with 26 wickets from nine Tests he played since making his debut in 2014.

 

Tags:
Dane PiedtSouth AfricaUSACricketCobras Cricket
Next
Story

ICC discusses contingency plan for T20 World Cup amid coronavirus crises, welcomes Sourav Ganguly on board

Must Watch

PT9M33S

4 laborers going from city to village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway died, 3 injured