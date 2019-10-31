Darren Gough roped in as England's fast bowling consultant for New Zealand Tests

Former England pacer Darren Gough has been roped in as the national side's fast bowling consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 21 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Reflecting on Gough's appointment, England's newly-appointed head coach Chris Silverwood was escastic to have his former Yorkshire team-mate on board for his first assignment with the side.

Silverwood said that the former England pacer's vast knowledge and experience at the international level would drive the side's bowling unit forward.

"I'm delighted to have Darren on board. I have known him a long time, and his vast knowledge and experience at the international level will drive our bowling unit forward, leading into the two-match Test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Silverwood as saying.

Gough, who bagged a total of 229 wickets in 58 Test matches he played for England, will join the national side during their two-week warm-up period in Whangarei until November 18.

Honoured to be appointed in the role, Gough said that he is looking forward to work with all the bowlers and help them improve.

“It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles [the director of England cricket] to be involved in this elite environment. I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve," he said.

“I will gain a lot from the experience, and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long term. I can’t wait to get cracking," the 49-year-old added.

Besides the two Tests, England are also scheduled to play five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting November 1 in Hagley Oval, Christchurch.