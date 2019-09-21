David Boon named match referee for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series

Former Australian cricketer David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as match referee for the upcoming limited-over fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which is slated to be played in Karachi and Lahore from October 27 to October 9.

58-year-old appeared in a total of 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996 and has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011.

In Karachi, Boon played two Tests scoring 151 runs. He scored 76 runs in two Tests and 132 runs in four ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

As an ICC official, he has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 matches in the shortest format of the game. He returned to Karachi after refereeing in the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies in 2018.

Apart from Boon, the ICC has also appointed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson, both from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Gough had visited Karachi earlier this year for Pakistan Super League 2019, which proved to be one of the most successful events in its short history.

Aleem Dar, also from the elite panel, has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a home umpire for the third ODI on October 2 as well as all the three T20Is to be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.

Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, all from the ICC Panel of International Umpires, will also be action during the forthcoming series.

Here is the full list of refrees for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series:

September 27 - 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi.

Joel Wilson and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

September 29 - 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi.

Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

October 2 - 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi.

Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

October 5 - 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

October 7 - 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

October 9 - 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Tariq Rasheed (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee).