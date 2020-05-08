हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Warner

David Warner shares childhood picture, reveals he wanted to be a fireman

Last month, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae.

David Warner shares childhood picture, reveals he wanted to be a fireman

With all the cricketing activities around the world are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

On Friday,the 33-year-old once again took to his official Instagram account and shared an adorable childhood picture of himself.

Along with the picture, Warner also revealed that he wanted to be a fireman when he was young. He also asked his followers what they wanted to be when they were child.

"When I was a little boy I wanted to be a fireman!! What did you want to be?? #iwas4yrs," he captioned the post along with the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I was a little boy I wanted to be a fireman!! What did you want to be?? #iwas4yrs

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to switching role with his wife Candice, Warner has been making the most of this forced break by spending some quality time with his family.

Last month, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram.

In a recent TikTok video shared by him, Warner had included former England skipper Kevin Pietersen and former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra.

He captioned the post as, "#magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool."

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner, who has been posting a number of videos with his wife Candice and three daughters amid coronavirus lockdown, was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 13 was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but its has now been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

 

David WarnerCrickettiktokCandiceAakash ChopraKevin Pietersen
Keshav Maharaj eager to captain South Africa across all formats

