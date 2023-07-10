DD vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips
Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) are set to face each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.
Dindigul Dragons (DD) will take on Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the TNPL 2023 second qualifier at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on July 10. In the league stage, DD finished second with 6 wins out of 7 matches, while NRK finished third with 5 wins out of 7 matches.
In their last match against Lyca Kovai Kings, DD fielded after winning the toss. Despite a strong start by the Kings, DD's regular wicket-taking kept them in control. However, a solid partnership from the Kings set them up for a big total of 193 runs. DD struggled to keep up and lost wickets consistently, resulting in a 30-run victory for the Kings.
NRK, on the other hand, took on the Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last match. They did not get off to a bright start, but then fought back with impressive partnerships and set a strong target of 211 runs.
DD vs NRK Dream11 Team Predictions
Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith, Rithik Easwaran
Batters: Arun Karthik, Ajitesh Guruswamy (vc), Shivam Singh, Adithya Ganesh
All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, Suboth Bhati (c)
Bowlers: M Poiyamozhi, Varun Chakaravarthy, P Saravana Kumar
Captain: Ajitesh Guruswamy
Vice-captain: Suboth Bhati
DD vs NRK Probable Playing XI
Dindigul Dragons: Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Shivam Singh, Adithya Ganesh, Suboth Bhati, Boopathi Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, P Saravana Kumar, G Kishoor, Aushik Srinivas
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier
Pitch Report
The surface at Indian Cement Company Ground has been one of the better batting surface this TNPL. The powerplay overs are quite crucial as the spinners do get good purchase as the innings pans out.
