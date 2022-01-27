Deepak Hooda didn't take money...: Irfan Pathan on why all-rounder deserved India call-up

Not a long back, Deepak Hooda was in the news for all the wrong reasons. After a spat with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya in 2021, he quit the team and went to play for Rajasthan. What really shocked the Rajasthan management was that Hooda never asked for any additional fee, which usually professional players ask for when they switch from bigger to smaller teams.

This is the norm that Hooda refused to follow as money did not matter to him, cricket did. He desperately wanted to make it count playing with Rajasthan and he did so by becoming the second-highest scorer for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"He just wanted to play. Never asked for fee that professional players usually ask for. We knew the circumstances in which he came to us. It was a win-win. We needed a batting all-rounder like him and someone who could guide the local players.

"We feel proud that he was able to do well for us which helped him get picked for India," RCA secretary Mahender Sharma told PTI.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has mentored Hooda since 2013, also said the same thing.

"It is a true story. Lot of teams wanted him. He didn't care about the money. He just wanted to go out there and play and that's the kind of character he is. He's a kid in a candy store when it comes to playing cricket and he just loves it.

"He doesn't care about other benefits and everything. Some of the decision makers (at RCA) were also surprised that he didn't talk about money. He didn't talk about commercials," said Pathan.

And it is not that Hooda stopped working hard after the white-ball season got over.

Recently, Irfan says, he batted for two sessions, each session amounting to minimum of 300 to 400 balls. And this was at Moti Bagh Stadium in Baroda, which has a green surface.

Irfan told PTI, "I was there with him 10 days ago and I was seeing his batting also. Those who follow domestic circuit know that if you're batting well in Moti Bagh (green surface), you are actually batting well."

Irfan feels Hooda could be the answer to solve India's problems with the struggling middle order. Hooda is a good bowler as well who can bowl with both new and old ball and his fielding is a huge plus.

"He's got nice supple wrists which are very important...Can he accelerate when he gets set? He can because he's got those big shots as well," said Irfan.