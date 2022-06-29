NewsCricket
Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson make massive jump in T20 ranking, Virat Kohli remains in THIS spot

Team India opener Ishan Kishan continues to be the highest-ranked Indian batter in the T20I ranking, although he slipped a couple of places down to 7th spot in the ranking. 

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson – heroes of India’s four-run win over Ireland in the second T20 – made massive jumps in the ICC T20 rankings on Wednesday (June 29). Hooda, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, scored 47 and 104 in the two games against Ireland in Dublin and as a result moved up 414 places to rise to 104th position in the ranking.

Samson, who scored his maiden T20I fifty on Tuesday (June 28),  has gained 57 slots to reach 144th with a knock of 77 in the second match. In the bowlers’ list, Harshal Patel has moved from 37th to 33rd and Mark Adair from 45th to 43rd.

Team India opener Ishan Kishan continues to be the highest-ranked Indian batter in the T20I ranking, although he slipped a couple of places down to 7th spot in the ranking. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who missed the Ireland T20 series also went down one place each to 17th and 19th place respectively. Former India captain  Virat Kohli, who missed the last two T20 series against South Africa and Ireland, continues to remain in the 21st position.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains the No. 1 T20 batter with 818 points while Pakistan teammate Mohammad Rizwan is at No. 2 position with 794 points and South African Aiden Markram is No. 3 with 757 points.

The New Zealand batting pair of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell have attained career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings as has England spinner Jack Leach, after superb performances in the third match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Leeds.

Mitchell and Blundell, who were involved in century partnerships in all three Tests of the series, are both in the top 20 now. Mitchell’s scores of 109 and 56 see him advance four places to 12th position while Blundell’s knocks of 55 and 88 not out have lifted him 11 slots to 20th position.

England batter Jonny Bairstow, who has been quite the centrepiece with his blistering knocks in this series, has advanced 20 places to 21st after scoring 162 and 71 not out while Oliver Pope is up three places to 49th after his 82 in the second innings of the Test, which England won by seven wickets to complete a 3-0 series victory.

Left-arm spinner Leach’s Player of the Match effort of 10 for 166 has helped him leap 13 places to a career-best 25th position among bowlers while Stuart Broad has moved up one place to 13th in Wednesday’s weekly update that also includes the second Test between the West Indies and Bangladesh.

