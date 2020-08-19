Defending champions Barbados Tridents defeat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by six runs in Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020

Barbados Tridents started the defence of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 title with a six-run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Tuesday.

Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Johnson Charles with his fourth ball and than claimed the wicket of Corey Anderson to put Tridents on the mat. But they responded in style.

Kyle Mayers took a Tanvir over for 14, and Jason Holder joined in by hitting a huge six over square leg off Alzarri Joseph. Tridents did well to finish their innings at 153 for the loss of nine wickets.

Tanvir and Cottrell were brilliant at the death as at the top, conceding only seven runs off their combined fourth overs, but Rashid held his nerves to plunder a couple of late boundaries to drag the Tridents over 150.

In response, the Patriots started cautiously and scored 33 runs for the loss of one wicket off the Powerplay. Da Silva and Dunk batted well but they both struggled to pick boundaries at regular intervals. Da Silva kept swinging but found no timing or placement, and though Tanvir showed his hard-hitting abilities in the final moments of the game, Mayers had enough to defend off the last over.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 153/9 (Holder 38, Mayers 37, Rashid 26*; Emrit 2/16, Cottrell 2/16, Tanvir 2/25) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 147/5 (Da Silva 41*, Dunk 34, Lynn 19; Santner 2/18, Rashid 2/27) by 6 runs